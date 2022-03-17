Cartel leader indicted in San Antonio on drug trafficking charges

The 39-year-old leader of the Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel was indicted on criminal charges related to his alleged involvement in drug trafficking in Mexico and the United States, according to a news release from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

According to the indictment that was filed against Juan Gerardo Trevino-Chavez, aka Huevo, in San Antonio, Trevino-Chavez was a leader, drug trafficker, enforcer, weapons procurer, and plaza leader of the CDN - the successor to the Los Zetas drug cartel.

Trevino-Chavez faces multiple charges, including conspiracy to possess and distribute and import meth, cocaine and marijuana, money laundering and employing a person under 18 in drug operations.

If convicted of the more serious charge of conspiracy to possess and import, Trevino-Chavez faces up to life in prison.

The U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshal Service, with assistance from the FBI and the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs, are investigating the case, according to the release.

The government of Mexico assisted in capturing and deporting Trevino-Chavez, the release stated.