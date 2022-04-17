Cartel Leader ‘Z-43’ Arrested in Mexico

WESLACO – A violent drug cartel leader with a U.S. bounty of $5 million was caught by Mexican authorities.

Jose Maria Guizar Valencia, a U.S. citizen known by his Zetas code name “Z-43”, was arrested Thursday. He was taken into custody in Mexico City’s trendy Roma neighborhood, which is known for its restaurants and cafes.

Under a ‘Wanted’ page online, the U.S. Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs says he’s responsible for importing thousands of kilograms of cocaine and meth into the U.S.

He also faces separate U.S. drug trafficking indictments in Texas and Virginia.