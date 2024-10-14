x

Casa holística en Álamo presenta sus próximos eventos

Alberto Azpeitia y Janeth Azpeitia, representantes de 'Teotl Ollin Casa Holística' visitan Noticias RGV para informar a la comunidad del Valle acerca de los servicios disponibles en su institución y del próximo retiro ceremonial que realizarán el 31 de octubre.

Número de contacto: (956) 533-3467

Ubicación: 98 Ashlyn  St, Álamo, TX, United States, Texas

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

