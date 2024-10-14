Casa holística en Álamo presenta sus próximos eventos
Alberto Azpeitia y Janeth Azpeitia, representantes de 'Teotl Ollin Casa Holística' visitan Noticias RGV para informar a la comunidad del Valle acerca de los servicios disponibles en su institución y del próximo retiro ceremonial que realizarán el 31 de octubre.
Número de contacto: (956) 533-3467
Ubicación: 98 Ashlyn St, Álamo, TX, United States, Texas
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
DPS: San Benito man killed in fiery one-vehicle crash
-
Consumer Reports: Sweet on trendy sugars
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Patients undergo kidney transplant surgery while awake at Northwestern Medicine...
-
Brownsville pediatrician reacts to CDC report showing drop in child vaccination rates
-
Photographer's Perspective: Overcoming obstacles to capture footage