Catholic Diocese of Brownsville to celebrate 60th anniversary

September 15, 2025

The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville is inviting the public to celebrate their 60th anniversary.

The celebration is scheduled for Wednesday, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle.

A Solemn Anniversary Mass with Bishop Daniel Flores will begin the celebration, followed by food and live music.

