CBP confirms their officers detained couple near San Juan Basilica

U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed in a statement it was their officers who detained a couple near the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle - National Shrine on November 7.

The couple's children, Paulina Caballero and Gustavo Caballero, provided video to Channel 5 News that shows the couple being detained by alleged law enforcement officers who refused to identify themselves. Some of the officers in the video were masked, but none said what agency they were with.

A CPB spokesperson released the following statement regarding the couple's detainment:

"CBP officers conducted a vehicle stop in San Juan, Texas in order to serve a prior deportation order on the driver, who is a Mexican citizen illegally present in the U.S. and has extensive immigration violation history including illegal entry after a deportation, a felony. During the enforcement action, CBP officers encountered a second Mexican citizen illegally present within the U.S. The driver was detained pending criminal proceedings, and the passenger was processed for removal.

Illegal aliens can take control of their departure with the CBP Home App. The United States is offering illegal aliens $1,000 and a free flight to self-deport now. We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right, legal way to live the American dream. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return."

As previously reported, Paulina has spoken to her mother but does not know where she is being held. She has also not heard from her father.