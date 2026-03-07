Alton man found in possession of $3.4 million worth of methamphetamine headed to Dallas, DPS says

Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

An Alton man was found with nearly 2,000 pounds of methamphetamine headed to Dallas, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The news release said 32-year-old Diego Mendez, of Alton, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance over 400 grams. He was booked into the Live Oak County Jail.

The arrest and seizure occurred in Live Oak County on March 4 at around 3:30 p.m. during an Operation Lone Star traffic stop.

A DPS trooper stopped a blue 2020 Kenworth semi-trailer for a traffic violation on U.S. 281 near George West, according to the news release. The trooper noticed signs of possible criminal activity, prompting further investigation.

The news release said a Live Oak County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit was called to assist, which led authorities to locate and seize 473 black tape-wrapped bundles of methamphetamine hidden in a false-floor compartment beneath the trailer.

The bundles weighed a total of 1,980 pounds and had an estimated street value of $3.4 million.

The investigation is ongoing.