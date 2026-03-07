Alton man found in possession of $3.4 million worth of methamphetamine headed to Dallas, DPS says
An Alton man was found with nearly 2,000 pounds of methamphetamine headed to Dallas, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The news release said 32-year-old Diego Mendez, of Alton, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance over 400 grams. He was booked into the Live Oak County Jail.
The arrest and seizure occurred in Live Oak County on March 4 at around 3:30 p.m. during an Operation Lone Star traffic stop.
A DPS trooper stopped a blue 2020 Kenworth semi-trailer for a traffic violation on U.S. 281 near George West, according to the news release. The trooper noticed signs of possible criminal activity, prompting further investigation.
The news release said a Live Oak County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit was called to assist, which led authorities to locate and seize 473 black tape-wrapped bundles of methamphetamine hidden in a false-floor compartment beneath the trailer.
The bundles weighed a total of 1,980 pounds and had an estimated street value of $3.4 million.
The investigation is ongoing.
