CBP Officers at Hidalgo International Bridge Seize More than $400K in Drugs
HIDALGO – More than 50 pounds of alleged cocaine was seized at the Hidalgo International Bridge.
On Friday, Feb. 23, a green 2006 Ford Taurus was referred to a secondary inspection.
During a search, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found 20 packages of alleged cocaine hidden within the vehicle.
The drug’s street value was estimated to be more than $400,000, according to a CBP press release issued out Tuesday.
The 19-year-old driver and a 20-year-old female passenger, both Mexican citizens, were arrested.
They’re currently in the custody of Homeland Security Investigations.
More News
News Video
-
Former Valley attorney sentenced to 30 months in prison for bribery scheme
-
Consumer Reports: Home security systems put to the test
-
Los Fresnos family loses home in fire
-
Medical expert’s testimony delayed in trial of accused H-E-B shooter
-
Starr County courthouse to receive more than $10 million in renovations