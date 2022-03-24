CBP Officers at Hidalgo International Bridge Seize More than $400K in Drugs

HIDALGO – More than 50 pounds of alleged cocaine was seized at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

On Friday, Feb. 23, a green 2006 Ford Taurus was referred to a secondary inspection.

During a search, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found 20 packages of alleged cocaine hidden within the vehicle.

The drug’s street value was estimated to be more than $400,000, according to a CBP press release issued out Tuesday.

The 19-year-old driver and a 20-year-old female passenger, both Mexican citizens, were arrested.

They’re currently in the custody of Homeland Security Investigations.