CeeDee Lamb gives thoughts on Micah Parsons contract saga with the Cowboys

The second day of practice for the Dallas Cowboys at the 2025 training camp was another day of “Micah Watch,” as Micah Parsons seeks a contract extension.

On Tuesday, Parsons pulled no punches as he discussed his contract fight with the team. He did not participate during practice sessions then.

On Wednesday, Parsons once again was a non-participant at practice, and was seen talking extensively with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb was in a very similar situation last year. He was not in Oxnard, Californoa during last year’s training camp to stage a contract holdout away from the team.

Duirng a press conference, Lamb provided his opinion on the Parsons situation.

“Micah knows I love him and being in that situation, playing this media game with Jerry, it’s not fun, it’s not recommended,” Lamb said. “But as for Micah, he knows what he brings to this table, for this team, for himself and he should get what he deserve. I’m not indulging in any of this craziness that they got going, but I want Micah to get paid. Soon.”

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer was also asked about Parsons not practicing during a Wednesday press conference. Schottenheimer didn’t say much, and only stated that he talks with all the players about how they’re feeling before practice to see if they’re able to participate.