Micah Parsons sounds off on contract dispute with Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons attended the first practice of the Dallas Cowboys training camp Tuesday in California.

The pass rusher seeks a contract extension as he enters the final year of his deal.

“I’ve been pretty consistent, if they don’t want me here, they don’t want me here,” Parsons said. “I’ll go about my business. I understand the nature of this business, but like I said as long as I’m here and under contract I’ll perform at the highest level, but if this is the end, this is the end.”

Parsons came out to the practice field suited up and stretched with the team, but did not participate during the practice sessions. He said his reason for sitting out was due to back tightness, and not because of the contract dispute.

Despite that, Parsons made it very clear he needs a new contract, and he’s waiting for the Cowboys to make an appropriate offer.

When you go around the league and you see these other teams taking care of their best guys… I see [TJ Watt] got taken care of, [Maxx Crosby] got taken care of, [Myles Garrett] got taken care of he’s got 2 years left on his deal…wish we had that same type of energy.”

The Browns’ Myles Garrett and Steelers’ TJ Watt both received deals worth at least $40 million per season.

Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer gave his thoughts on the Parsons situation ahead of Tuesday's practice.

“These contract negotiations are never easy,” Schottenheimer said. “They’re not easy on the club, they’re not easy on the players, so the fact that these guys come in and participate and do some things is great. It’s more about being around the players and the team and the biggest thing for me right now is he’s here and he’s trying to engage with the other members of the squad.”

The Parsons Contract saga continues at Cowboys training camp.

Last year, it took until Aug. 26 for CeeDee Lamb’s contract drama to end.