Cell phone robbery suspect arrested following police chase in Edinburg

A 29-year-old man is in custody after stealing a cell phone and leading law enforcement officers on a chase that ended in Edinburg, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was not identified.

A news release from the sheriff’s office said the suspect was wanted in connection with the robbery of a cell phone that happened at a drive-thru store near 5-Mile Line and Doffin Road Saturday at around 10:14 p.m. in rural Mission.

While patrolling the area, deputies with the sheriff’s office spotted the suspect vehicle shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, leading to a vehicle pursuit that ended near U.S. Highway 281 and Trenton Road.

The suspect was taken into custody and is facing charges of robbery and evading arrest, the release added. A spokesperson with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect will be identified once he's been araigned.

The case remains under investigation. Those with any information are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.