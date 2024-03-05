Channel 5 News team coverage of 2024 primary election results

Voting is underway across the Rio Grande Valley, and Channel 5 News has full team coverage.

A total of nearly 70 races are on the ballot across all four counties in the RGV Tuesday as part of the March 2024 primary elections.

The top law men in our two largest counties are facing challengers in the primaries.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza is seeking reelection, while three other candidates — Jesus Rosas, Ronnie Saenz and Manuel Trevino — are campaigning against him.

Whoever wins this round will face their Republican challenger — Santiago Jimmy Manrrique — in November.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra is running again after nine years in office. His challenger — Frank Guerrero — ran against him in the 2020 primaries.

Another big race we’re keeping an eye on is the Hidalgo County Precinct 3 election. Everardo “Ever” Villarreal is the incumbent in the race and faces a challenger in Peñitas city Manager Beto Garza.

Check back here for election results as they become available.