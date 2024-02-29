Charge Downgraded for Suspect in Starr Co. Murder Trial

EDINBURG – The defendant in the Chayse Olivarez murder trial is facing downgraded charges.

Jose Luis Garcia, Jr. is accused of killing Oilvarez in 2017.

At the start of the trial, he was facing a capital murder charge.

Defense attorneys alleged the charges should be downgraded because the money Garcia allegedly paid in relation to the murder was given as hush money after the murder, not before.

The judge ruled in favor of the defense, meaning the jury will now be deliberating on a murder charge. A capital murder would have meant an automatic life sentence.

If convicted, Garcia can still be sentenced up to life in jail.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Thursday then deliberations will start.