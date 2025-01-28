Charlotte O'Keefe breaks program rebound record as UTRGV WBB & MBB fall to Nicholls

The UTRGV men's and women's basketball teams fell on Monday night to Nicholls.

Despite the loss, Charlote O'Keefe recorded her second straight 20-rebound game. In doing so, O'Keefe broke the program record for career rebounds which Naima Williams previously held.

"She's just rock solid," UTRGV women's basketball head coach Lane Lord said of his star forward. "Just real proud of here. She did this in two a half years. She's still got 10 more games this year and [another] year, so it's going to be real hard for anybody to ever break this record I think."

"It is a cool accomplishment," O'Keefe added. "I didn't really come here to break the rebounding record, I came here to win games and win a championship so that's still out in front of us and that's my main focus."

Ultimately, the stellar performance on the boards wasn't enough as the Vaqueros fell 58-50.

In the men's game, despite leading for the majority of the game, UTRGV couldn't come out with the victory as Nicholls moved in front late in the second half.

An and-one with under a minute to go from Rob Brown sealed the victory for Nicholls.

"Obviously we turned the ball over," UTRGV men's basketball head coach Kahil Fennell said after the game regarding why the Vaqueros fell short. "We rushed a couple possessions that got away from us. Which you know it's part of the process of us becoming a consistently winning team, right?"

DK Thorn put up 23 points while Kwo Agwa had 14 points and 12 rebounds a double-double.

The Vaqueros teams will both be back home on Saturday for the rivalry matchup with Texas A&M - Corpus Christi. Before then, the women's team hits the road to take on Northwestern State.