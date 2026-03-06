MXLAN 2026 kicks off this Friday

MXLAN will bring art, music, culture, food and more to McAllen this weekend, accoridng to a news release.

The three-day celebration will highlight the spirit and creativity of the region from Friday, March 6, 2026 to Sunday, March 8, 2026.

Admission to MXLAN is free and open to the community on Friday for all events, including Pueblo Mágico, the Breakthrough music stage and the evening fireworks show. On Saturday and Sunday, admission is free from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., allowing families to enjoy evening activities and community programming.

Select experiences may require tickets or separate registration.

