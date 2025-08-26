Children's Bereavement Center prepares for gala fundraiser in Weslaco

The Children's Bereavement Center of the Rio Grande Valley helps families heal during a very difficult time by offering support.

The center's Executive Director Bill Reagan and Administrative Manager Noelynn Llasos speak with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how people can participate in their upcoming gala fundraiser.

The Mariposa Gala is scheduled for Thursday, September 18 at the Palacio de Destinee Event Center, located at 1502 N Border Ave, in Weslaco. The gala begins at 6 p.m.

