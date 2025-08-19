x

Children's Museum of Brownsville celebrating 20th anniversary

Children's Museum of Brownsville celebrating 20th anniversary
4 hours 28 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, August 19 2025 Aug 19, 2025 August 19, 2025 10:33 AM August 19, 2025 in News - Local

The Children’s Museum of Brownsville is holding a 20th birthday bash.

The celebration is set for Saturday, Aug. 23, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The bash will include activities such as making a piñata and slime.

The museum is located at 501 E. Ringgold St.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days