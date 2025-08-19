Children's Museum of Brownsville celebrating 20th anniversary

The Children’s Museum of Brownsville is holding a 20th birthday bash.

The celebration is set for Saturday, Aug. 23, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The bash will include activities such as making a piñata and slime.

The museum is located at 501 E. Ringgold St.

