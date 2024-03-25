City of Brownsville to host cybersecurity events for residents

The city of Brownsville is getting more residents online with a new partnership with Lit Fiber.

Brownsville's Director of Information Technology Jorge Cardenas sits down with Channel 5 News' Trey Serna and gives more information on how residents can sign up for this internet service and how they can protect themselves from online scams.

The city will be hosting several events as part of Cybersecurity Week.

To learn more on how to sign up for the Lit Fiber internet service, click here.

For more information or if you would like to attend the city's seminars on cybersecurity, click here.