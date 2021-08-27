City of Edinburg names new police chief

The city of Edinburg named its new police chief on Friday.

Arlington Assistant Police Chief Jaime Ayala is expected to join the Edinburg Police Department in October, according to a news release from the city.

Ayala, an Edinburg native, has been with the Arlington Police Department for 32 years. In 1983, Ayala started as a volunteer reserve officer and then dispatcher with the Edinburg Police Department.

“Extremely excited and honored to have an opportunity to come back to Edinburg and be a part of a great police department with great employees who serve their community day in and day out," Ayala said in a statement. "It takes special people to choose this line of work and to keep serving during the difficult times law enforcement has faced in recent years. I look forward to being a part of this executive team and leading those who chose a profession in public service."

Ayala's hiring comes after a comprehensive selection process with the assistance of executive recruiting firm, Strategic Government Resources.

“Through this process and the assistance of SGR, the City was able to conduct a vast search resulting in a qualified pool of applicants from all over the nation," City Manager Ron Garza said in a statement. "We are fortunate to have found a candidate with his caliber-immense qualifications, professionalism, and a reputation as a senior leader in the city of Arlington, which has a lot of similarities to the growth that Edinburg is experiencing. Ayala is coming from a professionally run, highly credentialed and highly regarded law enforcement agency. His big city perspective and skillset will be an asset to Edinburg.”

