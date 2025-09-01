City of Edinburg to host wellness event to raise awareness on prostate cancer

Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza was diagnosed with prostate cancer at the beginning of the year, and he has now become an advocate for cancer screenings and men's health.

"It's just not something we talk about as men, you know, and so I thought, you know, we need to change that," Garza said.

He says he is now personally invested in getting more men screened for prostate cancer.

A free prostate cancer wellness event will take place on Tuesday at the ACE Center in Edinburg.

For Garza, this isn't just an initiative, it's personal. He has become a vocal advocate for men's health after his own diagnosis.

"It was not expected. It was a complete shock to us. I stay relatively active, I say relatively because I do my exercise. I try to watch what I eat, but at the same time I live a healthy lifestyle overall," Garza said.

Garza says his cancer diagnosis changed his perspective. He now wants his personal story to help other men take action early and prioritize their health.

"September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and I want to make sure we advocate for men to get checked on during this event. We want to eliminate all the reasons why we don't get checked," Garza said.

Garza says too many men in the Rio Grande Valley wait until it's too late to get their health checked. The main reasons are usually stigma or fear.

He hopes events like the one happening at the ACE Center normalize health screenings for men and give them a chance to take charge of their health without shame or judgment.

The event is a collaborative effort and a key part of the mayor's push to break barriers in men's healthcare. He says if his story can help even one person, it's worth it.

Garza is living proof that early detection can make all the difference. His cancer was caught early, treated and he is currently cancer free.

The Prostate Cancer Wellness Event is scheduled for Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the ACE Center, located at 315 W. McIntyre, in Edinburg.

For more information, click here.