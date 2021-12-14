City of Mission debuts official news channel

Mission officials announced Tuesday the opening of their new 24/7 TV channel to keep residents informed about their city.

Channel 1300 on Spectrum cable is now up and running. Mission Mayor Armando O'Caña said the goal of this new channel is to make people are aware of what's going on in the city.

“Obviously for transparency purposes and to have informed citizens, we want our citizens to know what our short term goals are and long term goals,” Mayor O'Caña said.