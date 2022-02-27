City of Peñitas looking to replace council member who pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges
The city of Peñitas is poised to replace a council member who was recently convicted in a federal bribery investigation.
Alex Guajardo pleaded guilty to federal charges last month after admitting to his role in a $1.1 million bribery scheme involving other public servants and officials.
RELATED: Peñitas officials convicted in bribery scheme
According to a city council agenda, a special called meeting set for Monday, Feb. 28 says the city will declare Guajardo’s Place 1 seat vacant.
The city will set a date for a special election to fill the vacancy.
