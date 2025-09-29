City of Pharr gets ready for annual Avocado Festival

Avocados make a lot of foods taste great, but they are also a big business that helps the Rio Grande Valley economy.

The city of Pharr is celebrating the fruit with the annual Avocado Festival.

Greater Pharr Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Carlos "C.J." Sanchez speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on all the family fun and entertainment the city has planned for the festival.

The Avocado Festival is scheduled for Saturday, October 11 in downtown Pharr. It's free from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and only $5 after.

For more information on the festival, click here.