City of Pharr helping homeowners with lawn care

Pharr city leaders want to help neighbors keep their yards clean.

It's part of their Property Maintenance Assistance Program. This program is for veterans, residents 65 years or older and anyone who is disabled.

It was created back in 2018 to help the city's most vulnerable population keep up with their property and avoid getting a property maintenance violation.

A team made up of code enforcement officers and volunteers will be cleaning up any homes that need extra maintenance this year.

They helped 50 residents last year mow their overgrown lawns, cut down tree branches, bagged leaves and dumped out trash that was left behind on their properties.

City officials say this program doesn't apply to neighbors who are able to do maintenance on their homes.

Anyone found living in unclean, unsafe and unsanitary conditions, code enforcement officers can issue a citation.

The city can also place a lien on your home if you don't take care of the problem.

"They could be facing fines, some may range from $95 to $3,000. I can't give you an exact number because it depends on the acreage of that home. It's a case by case scenario," city of Pharr spokesperson Yuri Gonzalez said.

Applications for the property maintenance program have opened up. Applicants must live within Pharr city limits to qualify for help.

To apply, call 956-402-2633 or click here.