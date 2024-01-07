City of Weslaco reinstates stage 2 water restrictions

With low water levels, the city of Weslaco has re-instated stage 2 water restrictions after dropping them earlier this week.

Those restrictions started after reservoir levels dropped below 25 percent this August. The city believed water levels had risen above 40 percent, but that was not the case.

Former TCEQ Commissioner Carlos Rubinstein says cities are facing pressure to sell more water.

Region M Water Planning Group Chair Jim Darling notes that cities' water conservation plans along the Rio Grande lack effective enforcement.

"Their budgets are based on X amount of water sales. So we certainly understand a balance between meeting your financial obligations, debt obligations, and conservation," Darling said.

His Region M Group sends reminders to cities to get in compliance.