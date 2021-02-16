City offices, services across Rio Grande Valley announce delays due to weather

City offices and services across the Rio Grande Valley announced it would delay services on Monday due to cold weather conditions. See the list below.

Cameron County

Valley Metro

Out of abundance and caution and due to inclement weather projected for Tuesday, February 16, LRGVDC – Valley Metro will be starting route services at 12:00 noon and will be monitoring weather for road conditions and closures. if you have any questions or concerns please call our 1 800-574-8322 number, staff will be monitoring the calls.

City of Harlingen

Due to the extremely cold temperatures the city of Harlingen has decided to open all city offices until 10 a.m. Tuesday Feb. 16.

All non-emergency and non-essential employees are asked to report to work at 10 a. m., the city announced in a Monday news release.

The National Weather Service Office in Brownsville predicts one more night and early morning of hard freezes with temperatures falling below 32.

Drivers are highly encouraged to check road conditions before heading out on Tuesday morning.

The city will post further updates on the city’s web and social media sites.

Veterans International Bridge at Los Tomates and the Free Trade International Bridge at Los Indios

Due to continuing inclement weather conditions and in a binational effort to protect the safety and well-being of all visitors through our International Bridges, the Veterans International Bridge at Los Tomates and the Free Trade International Bridge at Los Indios will begin operations at 10:00 a.m. on February 15, 2021. The Gateway International Bridge will continue to operate its regularly scheduled hours and will remain open 24 hours. The hours of operations at the Veterans International Bridge at Los Tomates and the Free Trade International Bridge at Los Indios will resume normal business hours for passenger vehicles and pedestrian crossings on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Should you have any questions or concerns regarding bridge operations, please feel free to contact the Cameron County International Bridge System at (956) 574- 8771.

WellMed Clinics (across Rio Grande Valley)

All WellMed clinics in the Rio Grande Valley will delay opening until 12 p.m., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 because of severe winter weather conditions and out of concern for the safety of patients and staff. Physicians and other clinic staff will reach out to patients with early Monday morning appointments to re-schedule or to offer online video visits.

Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County operations

Most Hidalgo County government operations will delay opening until noon on Tuesday, February 16, because of the inclement weather.

One key exception is the Hidalgo County Drainage District, which will have its typical 9:45 a.m. start, as well as the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court, which is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

Both meetings will be streamed live at www.hidalgocounty.us. County workers involved in essential safety and road operations will be notified separately for any earlier start involving them.

Hidalgo county Community Service Agency

The CSA office will be open today to service those who have no sustainable source of heat in their home.

Applications can be submitted online at http://hidalgocsa.org or by fax at 956-380-4394

Call 956-383-6240 for info regarding heaters

City of Edinburg

Out of an abundance of caution and due to forecast of severe weather in the area, the city of Edinburg will delay opening times of non-essential facilities such as City Hall, parks and recreational buildings, the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library, and Edinburg Municipal Court on Monday February 15, 2021 until 12 p.m. If travel is necessary, we ask our citizens to be cautious and to please consider all weather and travel-related warnings before heading out the roadways. Stay warm and stay safe!

Hidalgo County Clerk's Office

The Hidalgo County Clerk’s Office will be opening its offices at noon on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 due to the expected hard freeze prediction for Monday night. County Clerk Arturo Guajardo, Jr. says his decision to delay opening is due to the harsh weather that is expected to cause dangerous road conditions which will be hazardous for the public and his staff. Regular office hours will resume on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

City of McAllen

The City of McAllen will have a delayed opening Monday, February 15, 2021, with all offices opening at 1:00 p.m. Services affected include McAllen City Hall and all in-person payments for utilities; McAllen Public Library; the McAllen Development Center and all in-person tax payments; and McAllen Municipal Court.

Trash and recycling pick-up will be operational; however, will be delayed as vehicles will not get on the road until daylight to avoid ice on the road. The McAllen Recycling Center Drop-Off will be open normal hours.

The McAllen International Airport is open; however, many flights have been cancelled or postponed until Monday or Tuesday. Please contact the airlines for further flight information. Metro McAllen may delay all routes for two hours. All northbound transit bus company trips may be postponed on Monday and possibly Tuesday. Please contact the bus company for further information on trips.

City of Mercedes

In a press release on Monday the city of Mercedes announced it will be opening at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, due to inclement weather and power outages throughout the city.

Emergency operations personnel will continue to respond to any emergency situations that may occur throughout the evening and early morning.

The cold weather shelter located at Vermont Avenue will remain open until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning for residents in need of a warm place to stay.

