LIST: Rio Grande Valley schools districts announce changes due to cold weather

Photo credit: MGN Online

School districts in the Valley have announced changes to the school week for students and staff due to cold temperatures expected in the region on Monday. While some districts are encouraging students and staff to work virtually next week, in some cases, it is not mandatory. Check your child’s school district’s Facebook pages for the latest updates.

CAMERON COUNTY

BROWNSVILLE ISD

Brownsville ISD confirmed Friday the district will be implementing remote instruction for all students on Monday. The district's meal distribution program will also be bundling meals for Monday and Tuesday as part of the meals parents can pick up for Friday.

POINT ISABEL ISD

Point Isabel ISD will be implementing 100% remote instruction for all students on Monday.

On Tuesday, Feb. 16, there will be a delay in the start of the school day. Elementary students will report to campus at 10 a.m. and all secondary students will report at 10:30 a.m. The buses will start their routes at 9:30 a.m. for elementary students and at 10 a.m. for secondary students.

HIDALGO COUNTY

EDINBURG CISD

On Friday afternoon, Edinburg CISD announced they scheduled a 100% Remote Learning Day with no students allowed on campus Monday. The Curbside Meal Pickup Program will be closed on Monday and is expected to resume operations on Tuesday.

La Joya ISD

In a statement made Thursday, the La Joya Independent School District announced that all students and staff are to work remotely on Monday, February 15, 2021.

“The health, safety and well-being of our students, employers and community remain the highest priority for La Joya ISD," the district stated.

Hidalgo ISD

Hidalgo ISD is also going virtual on Monday, Superintendent Xavier Salinas confirmed Friday.

Sharyland ISD

Sharyland ISD announced Thursday the weather is being monitored by the district and recommended all staff and students participating attending in-person instruction to take home their school work and devices in anticipation of any changes for Monday.

MISSION CISD

In an email sent to parents Thursday, the district also recommended students participating in in-person learning take all their schoolwork with them on Friday.

"Teachers will also be providing work for Monday so that students can still engage in learning at home even if there are interruptions in internet," the district stated.

STARR COUNTY

RIO GRANDE CITY CISD

In a social media post made Friday morning, Rio Grande City CISD announced the start of the school day will be delayed by a few hours on Monday because of the cold. The district also advised students and parents to attend school remotely on Monday due to weather conditions.

“We advise to only attend in person if absolutely necessary, and with that in mind, our doors will be opening at 7:30 am for any student who chooses to attend,” the district announced on a social media post.

In an email Rio Grande City CISD Acting Director for Public Relations Adrian Ozuna said the district understands some children may not have proper heating at home or a hot meal and school may be the safest place for them. While remote learning is encouraged they will remain open for that reason.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more school districts announce weather-related changes. Be sure to check your school district's social media pages for more information.

