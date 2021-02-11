Humane Society of Harlingen offers tips to help keep animals safe during cold weather

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) when left outdoors during cold temperatures pets can freeze, become disoriented or even die.

The Humane Society of Harlingen has some safety tips to take animals safe, as colder temperatures make their way into the region Thursday night.

- Keep pets inside whenever possible: If it's too cold for you, it's too cold for them.

- Avoid baths whenever possible during cold spells: It can take up to 24 hours for a pet to full dry after a bath

- Provide shelter for stray pets if possible: A small shelter on your porch is better than roaming the streets.

- Cold weather confuses pets, especially in our region: Make sure that your microchip information is up to date and always ensure your pet is wearing a collar with an ID tag in case they get out.

For more information on pet safety visit the Humane Society of Harlingen on Facebook or call (956) 425-7297