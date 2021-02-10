Weslaco hardware store offers tips to prepare for cold weather

Cold weather can mean problems for your pipes, pets and your plants, and a Weslaco hardware store is providing tips to prepare for the potentially freezing weather that's expected to be here within 24 hours.

Rudy Borrego, a customer service representative at Ted’s Borderland Hardware in Weslaco, says preparation for the chilly weather means pipe protection, tarps to protect dogs, animals and plants and heater safety.

RELATED STORY: Cold front may bring freezing temperatures, drizzle to Rio Grande Valley

Something as simple as using pipe insulators, for example, prevents the pipes on the outside of your home from freezing – a risk whenever temperatures drop.

For your pets, some tarps or plywood will help block the cold wind. If you can’t bring the pets inside, a little shelter with blankets, hay or wood shavings can help them stay warm, Borrego said.

If you use a space heater, keep them away from drapes or furniture. Borrego also asks the public to be careful using a stove or anything gas powered that has a risk of poisoning your home with carbon monoxide.