Cold front may bring freezing temperatures, drizzle to Rio Grande Valley

Hope you enjoyed the warm weather on Wednesday—colder weather will arrive Thursday morning and afternoon with a cold front.

Temperatures may be in the 50s most of Thursday afternoon with clouds and maybe a few showers.

Cloudy and cool weather will continue Friday and Saturday. Another surge of chilly weather could move in Sunday with the potential to see freezing temperatures Sunday night.

There might also be some freezing drizzle Sunday night and Monday morning. Freezing temperatures may also return Monday night. Stay warm!

We still have 38 days of winter remaining until spring begins.

