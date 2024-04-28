Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge reopens after aggressive bee activity
Trails at the Santa Anna National Wildlife Refuge are now open.
The refuge closed its trails Friday after reports of aggressive bees.
Rio Grande Valley wildlife experts say people are more likely to run into them around this time of year because of blooming flowers and swarming.
The refuge says people can report an active beehive to their front desk.
