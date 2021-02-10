Homeless shelters prepare for cold weather

The approaching cold front may produce the coldest temperatures since the start of the pandemic. The front is set to arrive Thursday, by the weekend the region could be below freezing temperatures.

Channel 5 News Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker says the front may bring moisture and light freezing rain might be seen in some areas of the Valley.

"You do want to plan ahead, be ready because you may lose power," Shoemaker said. "If you get too much ice on some power lines."

Homeless shelters across the valley are preparing for the drop in temperatures.

The Salvation Army of McAllen said, this weekend they will be taking in people between 1 p.m. until 8 a.m. the next day.

