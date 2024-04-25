Heart of the Valley: H-E-B dietitian discusses diabetes management

More than 30 million people in the United States have diabetes.

In the Rio Grande Valley, an estimated 76,000 adults live with the disease.

H-E-B registered dietitian Joann Breaux discusses how people can manage living with diabetes without making any drastic changes.

Watch the video above for the full story.

H-E-B and South Texas Health Systems are offering free diabetes screenings in the month of April. Visit our Heart of the Valley page to view our calendar for times and dates where the screenings will be available.