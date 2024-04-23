Heart of the Valley: OBGYN discusses gestational diabetes that occurs during pregnancy
All month-long, Channel 5 News has been giving important information about Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes.
DHR Health OBGYN Dr. Flor Limas speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about gestational diabetes.
This disease occurs during pregnancy when the mother's body cannot metabolize or digest the amount of carbohydrates or sugars correctly, giving her high glucose levels.
