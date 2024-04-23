x

Heart of the Valley: HEB pharmacist discusses diabetes prevention

8 hours 23 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, April 23 2024 Apr 23, 2024 April 23, 2024 3:07 PM April 23, 2024 in News - Local
By: Brenda Villa

Diabetes affects one in three people in the Rio Grande Valley.

Channel 5 News' Brenda Villa speaks with HEB Pharmacist Ginger Garza on what she sees daily when it comes to diabetes and what healthy steps people can take to prevent the disease.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days