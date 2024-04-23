Heart of the Valley: HEB pharmacist discusses diabetes prevention
Diabetes affects one in three people in the Rio Grande Valley.
Channel 5 News' Brenda Villa speaks with HEB Pharmacist Ginger Garza on what she sees daily when it comes to diabetes and what healthy steps people can take to prevent the disease.
More News
News Video
-
Cameron County considering tax break for LNG companies
-
Cameron County renews drought-related disaster declaration
-
TxDOT working on road improvements to State Highway 4 following three-vehicle crash
-
Groundbreaking held for floodwater channel expansion project in Edcouch
-
Early voting underway for Rio Grande City mayoral race