RGV cities help residents prepare for cold weather

With the cold weather already in the area, some Valley cities are stepping up to help residents stay warm with shelters.

All the following shelters recommend you bring your prescription medication, I.D.s, phone charges and blankets. The post will be updated as more cities announce open shelters.

MERCEDES

The city will be opening the Mercedes Safe Dome to anyone seeking shelter from the cold.

Located at 1202 N. Vermont Ave., The shelter will open its doors starting Saturday, Feb. 13 through Monday, Feb. 15. Intake hours are from 8 p.m. through midnight and shelter hours will be from 8 p.m. through 8 a.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the shelter will operate with limited capacity. Cots will be provided.

For more information, contact the Mercedes Public Library at 956-566-2371 or Mercedes Dispatch at 956-565-3102.

MISSION

Mission is also opening a cold weather shelter. It will be at the Mission Parks & Recreation building, located on 721 N. Bryan Road.

The center will be open at 3 p.m. on Saturday through Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

For more information, call 956-580-8614.

