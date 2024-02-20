Classes to resume at Sharyland ISD campuses following electrical malfunction

Sharyland High School and Sharyland Advanced Academic Academy ended their school day early on Tuesday due to an electrical malfunction in the main building, according to a news release.

Sharyland Independent School District Director of Public Relations Nancy Barboza said the entire district is not affected, just those two campuses.

Students from those campuses were dismissed early, but Barboza said classes will resume on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

"All electrical malfunctions in our Main Building have been promptly addressed, and our facilities have been thoroughly inspected and deemed safe to welcome our students back tomorrow," Barboza stated in the news release.