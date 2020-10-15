CLEAR alert discontinued for missing San Antonio man

UPDATE (09/25): The CLEAR alert for Anthony Eugene Smith has been discontinued after he was found safe.

Original story:

A Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alert was issued for a missing San Antonio man.

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Anthony Eugene Smith. He is described as a white male, 28 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 200 lbs, brown hair and brown eyes.

Smith was last seen at 8 p.m. Monday Sept. 21 at 12300 block Starcrest Drive in San Antonio.

The missing person was last seen in a 2014 black Equinox with Texas license plate DHX7084.

Law enforcement officials believe this person is in imminent danger or his disappearance is involuntary.

If anyone has information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the San Antonio PD at 210-207-7660.





