Coast Guard searching for missing 17-year-old swimmer last seen off South Padre Island

The Coast Guard is searching for a missing teen last seen in the water off South Padre Island Wednesday afternoon.

The Coast Guard Corpus Christi command center received notification at 4:12 p.m. Wednesday from Coast Guard South Padre Island watchstanders stating they received a 911 relay of a missing swimmer last seen in the water near Beach Access 5.

The Latino male is five feet, ten inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shorts and glasses.

Helicopter, airplane and boat crews were deployed to search for the missing swimmer.

The South Padre Island Fire Department and Park Rangers are also assisting in search efforts.

Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should contact Sector Corpus Christi at 361-939-0450.