Coffee with Coaches: Weslaco head coach Roy Stroman
It has been an amazing season for the Weslaco Panthers that resulted in them winning their first district title since 2018.
Weslaco head football coach Roy Stroman does so much for his players on and off the field, but he says it’s his players that have been his rock this season after losing his mother a few months ago.
On this episode of Coffee with Coaches, Stroman talks about how he underwent through this difficult moment in his life while still coaching.
Watch the video above for the full story.
