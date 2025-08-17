Collin Allred holds town hall in Alamo, shares plans if elected for U.S. Senate

Former Texas Congressman Colin Allred made a stop in the Rio Grande Valley on Saturday.

It's part of his Unrig Texas tour. Allred announced he is running for Senate last month, and voters had the chance to ask questions during a town hall in Alamo.

Diane Myers was one of several Valley residents who showed up to hear what Allred is proposing to voters.

"I'm very concerned about civil rights, our right to lawful representation," Myers said.

Allred is one of several candidates who are challenging Republican John Cornyn for his seat in the 2026 elections.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also said he was running earlier this year.

For Allred, hearing first hand about the problems Valley residents are facing is something personal to him.

"My family is from Brownsville, that's where I spent most of my childhood," Allred said.

Allred is a former NFL player who later became a civil rights attorney. He says it's important to talk to voters across Texas.

He laid out his plan during the town hall about the changes he'll make if he's elected.

"Specifically, I want to see us target lower folks costs from housing to health care to childcare," Allred said. "I think we also need to fix a broken government and a broken Congress. This gerrymandering is part of that."

Myers voiced what one of the biggest worries is.

"I don't want ICE to pick up people off the streets. I don't want ICE sitting outside the courthouse or the clinic waiting for someone that they can just take off the streets," Myers said. "I just don't like what I'm seeing at all."

Her message to other voters in the Valley.

"These are hard times and I liked his message of hope," Myers said.

The Texas primaries will be happening in March 2026. There will be a runoff election in May if necessary, and the 2026 election will be held next November.

