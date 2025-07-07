Comida tradicional criolla caribeña en Brownsville
La Cubana Latin Cuisine es un pequeño 'Food truck' ubicado en Brownsville que tiene como objetivo llevar a los clientes un auténtico sabor de la comida tradicional criolla caribeña.
Ubicación: 6305 Paredes Line Rd, Brownsville
Número para informes: (701) 339-7675
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
