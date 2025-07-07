x

Comida tradicional criolla caribeña en Brownsville

1 hour 1 minute 24 seconds ago Monday, July 07 2025 Jul 7, 2025 July 07, 2025 1:04 PM July 07, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

La Cubana Latin Cuisine es un pequeño 'Food truck' ubicado en Brownsville que tiene como objetivo llevar a los clientes un auténtico sabor de la comida tradicional criolla caribeña. 

Ubicación: 6305 Paredes Line Rd, Brownsville 

Número para informes: (701) 339-7675 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

