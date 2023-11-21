Comunidad: Aroma D' Liz ofrece velas hechas a mano
En Comunidad, Liza Cantu la propietaria de Aroma D' Liz, fabrica velas de cera de soja hechas a mano.
Cantu comparte como funciona el proceso de fabricación y muestra algunos de sus productos.
Para aprender más, visite la página de Aroma D' Liz.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
