x

Comunidad: Boys and Girls Club ayuda a fortalecer el futuro de los jóvenes del Valle

Comunidad: Boys and Girls Club ayuda a fortalecer el futuro de los jóvenes del Valle
1 year 3 months 4 weeks ago Tuesday, April 04 2023 Apr 4, 2023 April 04, 2023 3:08 PM April 04, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Stephanie Leal-Huerta, vicepresidenta de operaciones, y Erik Rodriguez, coordinador de unidad principal, visitaron los estudios de Al Mediodía Valle para hablarnos sobre la labor de la organización para desarrollo de los jóvenes del Valle.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days