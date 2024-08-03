Comunidad: Boys and Girls Club ayuda a fortalecer el futuro de los jóvenes del Valle
Stephanie Leal-Huerta, vicepresidenta de operaciones, y Erik Rodriguez, coordinador de unidad principal, visitaron los estudios de Al Mediodía Valle para hablarnos sobre la labor de la organización para desarrollo de los jóvenes del Valle.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Back to school events set for Saturday in Hidalgo County
-
IDEA Public Schools holding back to school immunization drives
-
Consumer Reports: Get the most out of a tank of gas
-
Crews working to contain fire at McAllen recycling center
-
5 On Your Side: Donna family speaking out after discovering mold in...
Sports Video
-
Dak Prescott responds to frustrations from Cowboys fans over playoff loss
-
Valley native serving as athletic trainer at Paris Olympics
-
McAllen rallies behind Shaine Casas in Olympics semifinals
-
McAllen rallies behind Shaine Casas in Olympics semifinals
-
McAllen native Shaine Casas advances to semifinals in Olympics swimming competition