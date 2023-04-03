x

Comunidad: ¿Cómo funciona el Obamacare?

4 hours 42 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, April 03 2023 Apr 3, 2023 April 03, 2023 12:26 PM April 03, 2023 in Noticias RGV
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En Buenos Días Valle, Adriana González, visita nuestros estudios para enseñar más sobre como funciona el seguro de médico conocido como Obamacare.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

