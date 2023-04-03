Comunidad: ¿Cómo funciona el Obamacare?
En Buenos Días Valle, Adriana González, visita nuestros estudios para enseñar más sobre como funciona el seguro de médico conocido como Obamacare.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
