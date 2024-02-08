x

Comunidad: ¡Conozca a nuestra Mascota de la Semana, Trixie!

5 hours 48 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, February 08 2024 Feb 8, 2024 February 08, 2024 3:43 PM February 08, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Juan Camilo Barragan

Trixie visita nuestros estudios desde el Weslaco Animal Care Services en busca de un futuro hogar permanente.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days