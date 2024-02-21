x

Comunidad: ¡Conozcan a la mascota de la semana, Kit-Kat y Muffin!

Wednesday, February 21 2024
By: Juan Barragan

En Comunidad, Maribel Orellano, del Weslaco Animal Care Services, nos presenta a la mascota de la semana, Kit-Kat y Muffin, quienes buscan un hogar permanente.

Vea el video para el informe completo

