Comunidad: ¡Conozcan a la mascota de la semana, Kit-Kat y Muffin!
En Comunidad, Maribel Orellano, del Weslaco Animal Care Services, nos presenta a la mascota de la semana, Kit-Kat y Muffin, quienes buscan un hogar permanente.
Vea el video para el informe completo
More News
News Video
-
Teen suspect in death of San Benito police officer facing death penalty
-
Valley woman shares road to recovery following red light therapy sessions
-
Hats Off to Women of Distinction 2024 scheduled for March
-
Raymondville police identify suspect in fatal shooting
-
Suspect in Weslaco standoff to be arraigned Thursday
Sports Video
-
Tuesday 2/20 HS Boys Basketball Bi-District Round Highlights & Scores
-
Girls HS Basketball Region IV Quarterfinal Highlights & Scores
-
Lady Bobcat senior trio reflects on final playoff ride
-
Edinburg's Medrano wins UIL State Wrestling Title
-
Monday 2/19 HS Boys Basketball Bi-District Round Highlights