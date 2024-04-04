Comunidad: Pharr invita al festival de colores de primavera
Vanessa Soto, portavoz de la ciudad Pharr invita a la comunidad del Valle al evento gratuito de primavera conocido como 'Holi Festival of Colors' a realizarse este 6 de abril.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Pet of the Week: Lana, the Shepherd mix
-
Heart of the Valley: South Texas Health Systems to hold diabetes awareness...
-
Sea turtle nesting season underway at South Padre Island
-
Team Mario in Pharr helps raise awareness, promote acceptance for autism
-
Brownsville Veterans International Bridge expansion to enhance border trade, build economy