Comunidad: Pharr invita al festival de colores de primavera

5 hours 39 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, April 04 2024 Apr 4, 2024 April 04, 2024 10:02 AM April 04, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Vanessa Soto, portavoz de la ciudad Pharr invita a la comunidad del Valle al evento gratuito de primavera conocido como 'Holi Festival of Colors' a realizarse este 6 de abril. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

