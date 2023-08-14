x

Comunidad: Policía de Mission invita a la sociedad a participar en el evento 'National Night Out'

7 hours 19 minutes 49 seconds ago Monday, August 14 2023 Aug 14, 2023 August 14, 2023 8:50 AM August 14, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En Comunidad, el portavoz del Departamento de Policía de Mission, Jorge Rodríguez, invita a los residentes del Valle a participar en el evento 'National Night Out' donde buscan crear confianza y solidaridad entre la comunidad y la policía a través de diversas actividades.

