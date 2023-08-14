Comunidad: Policía de Mission invita a la sociedad a participar en el evento 'National Night Out'
En Comunidad, el portavoz del Departamento de Policía de Mission, Jorge Rodríguez, invita a los residentes del Valle a participar en el evento 'National Night Out' donde buscan crear confianza y solidaridad entre la comunidad y la policía a través de diversas actividades.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
