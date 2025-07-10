Congresista Vicente González analiza el impacto económico por las redadas de ICE
Vicente González, congresista por el Distrito 34 de Texas, visita Noticias RGV para analizar el impacto de las redadas de ICE, los efectos en la economía del país y las afectaciones en el sector laboral.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
