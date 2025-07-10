x

Congresista Vicente González analiza el impacto económico por las redadas de ICE

2 hours 50 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, July 10 2025 Jul 10, 2025 July 10, 2025 11:42 AM July 10, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Vicente González, congresista por el Distrito 34 de Texas, visita Noticias RGV para analizar el impacto de las redadas de ICE, los efectos en la economía del país y las afectaciones en el sector laboral. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

