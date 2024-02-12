Conozca Sus Derechos: Pasos para solicitar un permiso de trabajo
Hoy en Conozca sus Derechos, la abogada Susana Silva nos explica los detalles de que hacer a la hora de solicitar por un permiso de trabajo.
Vea la entrevista para el informe completo
More News
News Video
-
Biggest engineering event planned throughout the Valley
-
Hidalgo County leaders raising awareness on teen dating violence
-
New hike and bike trail connecting Edinburg to McAllen underway
-
Medical Breakthrough: Knee surgeries being improved through motion sensor
-
Reward offered for man wanted for violent, sexual assault charges in Hidalgo...
Sports Video
-
Weslaco GBB Coach Fino reflects on 500 career win mark ahead of...
-
Brothers face off in high school boys basketball highlights 2/9/24
-
RGV now with 7 spots for State 7-on-7 Football Qualifiers
-
Coach Soto hoping to improve goalkeeping skills in the Valley
-
Edinburg North's Leal Signs Letter of Intent with Texas A&M